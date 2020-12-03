Vernon-Frederick J. “Fred” Maciag passed away unexpectedly at the age of 81 early in the morning on November 30, 2020 at his home with his wife. A lifelong resident of the area, Fred was born on August 23, 1939 in Rome, New York. He was the son of the late Bernard W. Sr. and Frances (Dalkiewicz) Maciag and was a graduate of Vernon Verona Sherrill Schools. On August 5, 1961 Fred and his wife Judith Weimer were married at the Annunciation Church of Clark Mills, spending more than fifty-nine years together. Fred, a loving husband, father and grandfather, was also a dedicated public servant who spent 61 years as a member of the Vernon Fire Department, serving 9 years as fire chief. He also served as Oneida County Deputy Fire Coordinator, “Car 272”, for 28 years and as the president of the Oneida County Fire Chiefs Association for several years. His legacy now lives on through his nephews and great-nephews who serve as the chiefs and volunteer members of the Vernon and Verona Fire departments. Fred also served as the superintendent of public works for the Village of Vernon until his retirement in 2001. Fred enjoyed spending time in his “shop”, woodworking and building furniture for his family, mowing his lawn (and chasing squirrels off his freshly mowed lawn), snow-blowing his driveway, Sunday meatloaf with his wife and grandchildren and spending time at the firehouse. Surviving are his wife, Judy; two daughters and sons-in-law, Christine (Steven) Moolin, and Kathleen (Hayes) Seymour; one brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Sandra) Maciag; four beloved grandchildren, Alexander, Hannah, Peter and Zoe; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bruce (Carol) Weimer, as well several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID restrictions private visitation and a Mass of Christian Burial were held at the family’s convenience. Burial was in Maple Grove Cemetery, Vernon, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Vernon Vol. Fire Company, 5233 W. Seneca Street, Vernon, NY, 13476. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
. A memorial service will be held when conditions allow. maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/frederick-j-fred-j-fred-maciag