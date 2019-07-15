|
Frederick James Kiehn, 83, of Munnsville, NY, passed away July 11, 2019. He was born February 9, 1936 in Marcy, NY, to the late Walter and Madeline (Mathy) Kiehn. He married the love of his life, Donna L. Diable, May 7, 1960. Fred was the owner and operator of Kiehn’s Trucking for 33 years before selling his business and retiring in 1998. Fred was larger than life and above all else, kind. He loved his family so much and took great pride in speaking of their accomplishments. He was the oldest of twelve siblings and filled his role as a big brother in every way. His signature handshake will be remembered by all that had the pleasure to experience it. His hugs were like the warmest and most comfortable blanket you have ever been wrapped up in. From Fred, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews learned that anything broken can be fixed if you truly want it to be. He also had the utmost patience for everyone he spent time with, taking his time to truly enjoy whatever activity was going on; from fishing, to camping, to carpentry or mechanical projects, to just driving around and enjoying the world he was living in. Surviving besides his wife Donna of 59 years are his five children: Fred (Patty) Kiehn, Dorothy (Thomas) Jones Jr., Kenneth (Ruth) Kiehn, Andrew (Kelly) Kiehn and Peter (Cami) Kiehn. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Thomas (Rachel) Jones III, Melinda (Michael) Reeder, Steven Jones, and Jeffrey Jones, Kyle Kiehn, Jay (Morgan) Kiehn, and Kari (Josh) Amodio, Peter Kiehn Jr., Alexander Kiehn, Bradley Kiehn, and Karalyn Kiehn, Lyra Kiehn, step grandchildren, Greg Casler and Leeanne Barker, along with his great-grandchildren: Marilyn Jones, Thomas Jones IV, and Joseph Jones, Evan Reeder and Alexandria Reeder, and Dallas Jones. Fred is also survived by his siblings: Barbara (Robert) Barron, Walt Kiehn, Eleanor (Edward) Erdige, Margaret (Robert) Diable, Freida (Carl) Griffith, Mary (Ross) Smith, Ervin (Vicky) Kiehn, Jeanette (James) Bradford, Ernest Kiehn, and Homer Kiehn, along with over fifty nieces and nephews that he loved very dearly. Fred was predeceased by his brother Herman Kiehn, his daughter-in-law Dawn Kiehn, and his sister-in-law Annette Kiehn. Fred could do anything, except live forever, and life will never be the same without him. Heaven has received another Angel. At Fred’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral services. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Best View Barn, 4846 Brown Road, Munnsville, NY 13409. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frederick-james-kiehn
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 16, 2019