SHERRILL - Frederick Lewis “Sonny” Gustin III, 81, entered Heaven peacefully Wednesday afternoon, May 20, 2020, in St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica, where he had been a medical patient for the past two days.Born in Canastota, on January 10, 1939, he was the son of Fred, Jr. and Nancy Buda Gustin. A lifelong resident of this area, Fred was a graduate of Canastota High School. He married Donna Wilsey on March 31, 1961.Prior to his retirement in 1995, with thirty-nine years of service, Fred was employed with the Oneida Limited, Silversmiths. He was truly the most caring and helpful man ever. Fred loved fiercely and devoted his entire life to family, exemplifying great strength, integrity, courage, dignity and kindness. He was admired and loved by all who knew him. His favorite moments and memories were centered around his love of family gatherings and travel…nothing made him happier than family.Surviving besides his wife, Donna, are his two children, Sean Gustin of Sherrill and Colleen Gustin of Canastota: his brother, Darrell (Ruth) Gustin of California; his brother-in-law, Grant Chase of California; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred, Jr. and Nancy Gustin and his sister, Karen Grant.In keeping with Fred’s wishes and the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no services. For those wishing, kindly consider making a donation in Fred’s memory.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/frederick-lewis-sonny-gustin
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 21 to May 24, 2020.