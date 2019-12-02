|
|
Camden - Gail E. Templar, age 75, of Masonic Ave. passed away early Wednesday November 27, 2019 in the Oneida Healthcare Center after a brief illness.Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Gail’s life on Friday December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 6735 State Rt. 13, Verona, Beach, NY, with Rev. Stephen Wirkes Pastor officiating. Private burial will be in North Bay Cemetery, North Bay, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019