HONOLULU, HAWAII- Gale S. Perrigo, a 20-year resident of Honolulu, Hawaii, a former resident of Sherrill, and a graduate of VVS, passed away peacefully, at home, on Aug. 29, 2020 after a long illness. Born in New York City on July 17, 1945, she was raised by her paternal grandparents after the early death of her mother. Gale and her husband, David, who was at her side when she passed, had been happily married for 53 years. Early in their marriage, Gale worked while David got his degrees and when it was her turn, she got her master’s in marketing in record time. They loved to travel and were lucky enough to go on many fabulous trips. Gale was an incredible cook. She loved to laugh and could make us all laugh with her! Surviving besides her husband are many cousins, nieces, and nephews, from both Gale and Davids’ families whom they love dearly including Dawn (Burton) Yerkie, Pam Vanderwerken, Paula (Vanderwerken) Pawlikowski, and Garold Vanderwerken. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gail-s-perrigo