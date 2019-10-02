|
|
Vernon: Gary Wayne Bryant, age 67, of Vernon, New York, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, September 28, 2019 surrounded by close family.Gary was born June 30th, 1952 in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Arthur Bryant and Elsie Bryant.Gary was a lifelong trainer of horses and lover of animals. He enjoyed the outdoors, finding as much time as he could for hunting and fishing. He was an avid sports fan, and during football season could always be found cheering on his favorite football team, the New England Patriots. Gary was always there to help a friend or someone in need.Gary is survived by his sons Gary Wayne Bryant Jr, Derek Therrien-Bryant; daughter Kristina Rimel; mother Elsie Bryant; brother David Bryant; sisters Sharon Flores, Karen Bryant, and Amy Bryant, as well as loving extended family.The family will greet friends from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at Malecki Funeral home at 23 Front Street in Vernon, NY on Sunday, October 6th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to the Standardbred Retirement Foundation, 42 Arneytown-Hornerstown Road, Cream Ridge, NJ 08514. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gary-wayne-bryant
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019