SYLVAN BEACH- Gene R. Lohr, 59, of Sylvan Beach, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Upstate University Hospital. Born in Stacy Basin, N.Y., on Oct. 5, 1960; Gene worked for Francis Roofing and Siding and also William Brothers Stables. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Woodrow “Mick” and Eleanor Lohr. He is survived by his four children, Gene (Beth) Lohr II, Dustin Williamson, Kaila Lohr, and Hillary Lohr; his mother, Agnes Pazolla; four siblings, George Winchell, Brenda Johnson, Beth (Eddie) Bean and Betty Lohr; nine grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home with a closing prayer to follow at 6 p.m., 322 Washington Ave, Oneida. Condolences can be offered at www.coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gene-r-lohr

