Malecki Funeral Home - VERNON
23 FRONT ST
Vernon, NY 13476
(315) 829-2626
Gennaro Rucci Jr. Obituary
Verona-Gennaro Rucci Jr. age 90, a longtime resident of Verona passed away peacefully Wednesday evening February 20, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving and caring wife and family.The Requiem Mass of Christian Burial was held by Rev. Edmund Castronovo on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, E. Main Street, Verona. Spring burial with military honors will be in St. John’s the Baptist Cemetery, Rome, NY. The Malecki Funeral Home of Vernon assisted the Rucci family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
