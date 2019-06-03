|
SherrillGeorge Albert Findlay Denholm, passed away on June 1,2019. He was born on March 31, 1926, in Johnston, Scotland,the son of William and Edith Denholm. At the age of three, hemoved to Akron, Ohio. Al joined World War II at age 17 andserved in the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged inApril 1946 with a commendation for bravery in the rescue of ahospital ship in Manila Bay. Al benefited from the GI Bill,graduating from Kent State with a degree in Journalism. A jobwith the Utica Observer Dispatch brought his family to Clinton,NY. He married Ruth Badger of Orrville, Ohio on April 12,1952. They shared 62 years of adventures until her death onApril 15, 2014.Al was a member of the Central NY Watercolor Society,Otsego Sailing Club, Lake Delta Yacht Club, Kirkland ArtCenter, Kirkland Bird Club, Sherrill Fine Arts Guild, DuplicateBridge, American Legion, and VFW. He supported the librariesof Clinton, Rome, Kailua-Kona, and Sherrill.Surviving are his children, David (Aline) Denholm ofBowie, Maryland, Jeannette (Barun) Gurung of Hawaii, andKristin DeSalvio of Sherrill, NY, and granddaughters Marisa,Danielle, and Mira. He was predeceased by his wife Ruth,brother Alec, and sister Ann. In keeping with Al’s wishes, therewill be no calling hours or funeral service. Donations in hisname may be made to the Sherrill-Kenwood Library. A specialthanks from his family goes to Dr. McKay and Dr. Vanderhoof,in appreciation of their time and support. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-albert-findlay-denholm
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 4, 2019