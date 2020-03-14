Home

George D. Harp

George D. Harp Obituary
Vernon: George D. Harp, age 89, of Youngs Road passed away early Saturday morning, March 14, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare Center. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY where funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. Spring burial with Military Honors will be in North Norwich Cemetery, Norwich, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
