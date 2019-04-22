|
George E. Southall, age 96, of Tavares, passed away on April 14, 2019. George was born on November 15, 1922 in Cleveland, Ohio. George was married to Regina Margaret DuBois. George and Regina moved to Florida in 1980 after George’s retirement. George proudly served his nation in the United States Navy during WWII. He worked for many years in New York as a lineman for the telephone company. George is survived by his son Ron and Kathy Southall of Umatilla, son Peter Southall of San Antonio, TX, son Mark and Kim Southall of Leesburg, daughter Eileen Willis of San Antonio, daughter Susan Coriale of Hawaii, and daughter Christine Southall of Leesburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Steverson Hamlin & Hilbish Funerals and Cremations, 226 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares, FL 32778. Online condolences may be left at www.steversonhamlinhilbish.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-e-southall
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019