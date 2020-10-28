MATTYDALE, N.Y.- George J. ‘Bud’ DeStaffan, Jr., 73, of Mattydale, N.Y., passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from acute complications after a brief illness battling liver and renal disease at Oneida Healthcare Center, Oneida, NY. ‘Bud’ requested to be cremated and remembered during an intimate gathering of family &friends. ‘Buddy’ as he as was affectionately referred to by family, was predeceased by both parents, George and Josephine DeStaffan (Syracuse). He rejoins them in the Kingdom of Heaven. Surviving include his son, Andrew DeStaffan (Mattydale); his sister, Maryanne (Louis) Varre (Canastota); nephews, George (Kayla) Varre, Louis (Jonathan) Gardner-Varre, Joseph (Lindsay) Varre; a niece, Jessica (Jesse) Bixby; and great-nephews, Colbey, Casey, Evan and Levi. He was also extremely close with cousins, Bobby and Linda Nuzzo, their daughters, Kristin and Michelle; his cousin, Annmarie Nuzzo, and her sons, Frankie and Johnny (Syracuse). After working as a butcher and meat cutter, he drove school bus for the Liverpool School District, ultimately retiring after many years of service. An avid chess player, he developed many enduring friendships over the years with these once-competitors, now friends. Bud enjoyed collecting and shooting firearms, sports cardsand he coached youth hockey. Without a doubt, his favorite thing to do was to spend time with family and friends. A close second favorite hobby, Bud enjoyed a variety of foods, being termed a, ‘Foodie,’ by his family. He was jokingly famous for saying, “My diet? Well, that starts on Monday.” George ‘Bud’ DeStaffan will be most remembered for the smile on his face and quick jokes. Donations in Bud’s memory may be made to Seventh Heaven Rescue, P.O. Box 15213, Syracuse, N.Y., 13215 or visit seventhheavenrescue.org
. WORDS OF COMFORT MAY BE EXPRESSED AT TJPFUNERALHOME.COM http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-j-destaffan-jr