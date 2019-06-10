MUNNSVILLE - George L. Lloyd, Sr., 69, of 4184 Pratts Road, Munnsville, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side following a lengthy illness.He was born on November 24, 1949, in Canastota, the son of the late Percy and Hilda (Froelick) Lloyd.George spent his early years in Canastota and Oneida, graduating from Oneida High School in 1967. He has lived in Munnsville for the past 25 years.He is a Vietnam Veteran, serving overseas with the US Marine Corps.George worked as a Supervisor at Oneida Molded Plastics for 15 years, later working in security at Oneida Limited in Sherrill for 10 years, and then at Vernon Downs in Vernon for 7 years, retiring in 2015.He enjoyed playing softball, bowling, golf, reading, and spending time with family especially his grandchildren.George was of the Catholic faith.He married Darlene McAllister on November 27, 1971, in Oneida.Surviving besides his wife, Darlene, are: three sons, George, Jr. and Eveline Lloyd of NJ, Dan and Krista Lloyd of TN, and Nick Lloyd of Colorado Springs; five daughters, Jody Lloyd and Fred Crawford of Oneida, Jackie and Jeffrey Baker of Oneida, Jamie and Jason Crowell of Hamilton, Emily Lloyd of Oneida, and Melissa Bush of Oneida; fifteen grandchildren, Brandy, Kayla, Ashley, Tyler, Jasmeen, Dylan, Bailee, Megan, Haylee, “Little” Dylan, McKenzii, Holly, Owenn, Haidenn, and Ray Ray; one great granddaughter, Charlie Bear; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lloyd was predeceased by one son, Robert “John Boy” Lloyd; and one sister Hildann Schon.Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Neil D. Coe will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will be in Lenox Rural Cemetery, Canastota. In his memory, contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413, with envelopes available at the funeral home. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-l-lloyd-sr Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary