|
|
CLOCKVILLE . . .George P. Miller, 58, of 6549 Tuttle Road, Canastota, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at The Grand, Chittenango.He was born on February 10, 1962, in Oneida, the son of Bernard and Hellen (Johansen) Miller.George has lived in the Clockville area all of his life, graduating from Oneida High School. He attended the Heritage Farm Day Habilitation in Bouckville for many years.He enjoyed model trains, loved his animals, and was an avid Tractor Puller when he was younger, winning many trophies over the years, and was the Most Improved Driver in 1980, and won the Championship Pull in 1982, at the Brookfield Wheel Days.Surviving besides his parents are: one brother, William Miller and Patricia Carr of Morrisville; two nieces, Terri Lynn Stoner and Kenneth Ballard, and Jennifer Lee Miller; one great niece and great nephew, Michael Shanahan, and Ashlee Shanahan; two aunts, June Burleson, and Peggy Loomis; one uncle, Fred Johansen; as well as several cousins.Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Rev. William M. Wilcox, Pastor of the Fyler Community Church, will officiate. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Canastota. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Pray that he is led by the hand of God. In his memory, contributions may be made to Heritage Farm, Inc., 3599 State Route 46, Bouckville, NY 13310, or to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-p-miller
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020