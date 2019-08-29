|
|
ONEIDA- George O. Andrews, 82, of Genesee Street, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019, in the Extended Care Facility of Oneida Health, where he had been a resident for the past two years.Born in Oneida on September 7, 1936, he was the son of George and Bernice Seamon Andrews. A lifelong resident of the area, George was a graduate of Oneida High School, where he was a member of the baseball and basketball teams.Prior to his retirement, George was employed as a truck driver with Rider Trucking Company out of Syracuse and had been previously been employed with various trucking companies including Janowski, Pepsi and Owl Wire. After retirement, George spent time as a tractor trailer instructor.George was an avid NASCAR fan with his favorite driver being Dale Earnhardt and enjoyed baseball, especially the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed socializing at the local diners with his best friends and loved family events such as cookouts and holiday gatherings. George was of the Methodist faith.Surviving are: two daughters, Lori Savachka of Arizona and Kelly Andrews of Alexandria, Virginia ; one granddaughter, Jenna Savachka of Rome; one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Lacy Andrews of Oneida; two nieces, Hannah Andrews and Breonah Thayer and a long time, special friend, Susan Lamoy of Peru.In keeping with George’s wishes, there will be no services. Contributions may be made to Wanderer’s Rest Humane Association, P.O. Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032.The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the second floor of the Extended Care Facility for their compassion and care.Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-o-andrews
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019