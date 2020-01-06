Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
31 Cedar St
Morrisville, NY 13408
315-684-9262
Resources
More Obituaries for George Howlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George S. Howlett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George S. Howlett Obituary
George S. Howlett, 93, of North Syracuse, NY, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse.He was born March 1, 1926 in Morrisville, NY, a son of Lyndon and Lila Bliss Howlett. During World War II he served on the USS Van Valkenburgh in the Pacific Theater. He graduated from Morrisville High School, Colgate University, and Syracuse University College of Law. George practiced law at his firm in North Syracuse until retiring.He is survived by a son, George A. Howlett of Austin, TX; and daughter, April A. Howlett of Weston, CT. He was predeceased by daughters, Jennifer L. Howlett, and Dr. Kathy Howlett DePree of Sharon, MA, his ex-wife Maria Toth Howlett and his lifelong partner, Auma (Peggy) Cushing.Graveside services with military honors will be held at a later date in the Morrisville Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY. To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/george-s-howlett
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -