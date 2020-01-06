|
George S. Howlett, 93, of North Syracuse, NY, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse.He was born March 1, 1926 in Morrisville, NY, a son of Lyndon and Lila Bliss Howlett. During World War II he served on the USS Van Valkenburgh in the Pacific Theater. He graduated from Morrisville High School, Colgate University, and Syracuse University College of Law. George practiced law at his firm in North Syracuse until retiring.He is survived by a son, George A. Howlett of Austin, TX; and daughter, April A. Howlett of Weston, CT. He was predeceased by daughters, Jennifer L. Howlett, and Dr. Kathy Howlett DePree of Sharon, MA, his ex-wife Maria Toth Howlett and his lifelong partner, Auma (Peggy) Cushing.Graveside services with military honors will be held at a later date in the Morrisville Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2020