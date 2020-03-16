Home

Paul Funeral Home
3592 South St
Madison, NY 13402
315-893-7272
George T. DesJardins


1932 - 2020
George T. DesJardins Obituary
Morrisville: George T. DesJardins, 87, a life-long Dairy Farmer, passed away peacefully, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at The Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation center of Chittenango.In keeping with George’s wishes, his family will gather to honor him privately, following with cremation at the Waterville Crematorium. His earthy remains will be buried at a place where he devoted his life, the land that he loved, his family farm. George’s final wishes were entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit: paulfuneralhome.net
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020
