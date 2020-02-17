|
Rev. George William Lockwood, age 89 of Hunlock Creek, PA formerly of Westmoreland, NY went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the ManorCare Health Services, Kingston.He was born in Nineveh Junction, NY on February 8, 1930 and was the son of the late Raymond and Iva Dewey Lockwood.George attended Houghton College in New York and became an ordained Free Methodist pastor. He pastored in Bainbridge, NY, Kingston, NY, Burlington, VT, Corinth, NY, Gloversville, NY, Warrensburg, NY and Oneida, NY. George was an avid bible reader.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Clara Mae Sutton.George is survived by children, Linda Banks (David), Mark Lockwood (Wendy) and April Donnelly; brother, Bryce Lockwood; sister, Edith Jones; grandchildren, David, Joel, Hannah, Rachel, Jessica, Jeremiah, Peter, Genevieve, Katie, Meghan and Raymond.A memorial service will be held, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am from the Oak Ridge Free Methodist Church, 838 W. German St., Herkimer, NY 13350 with Rev. Dave Banks, officiating, followed by a time of fellowship and refreshment at the church.Private interment will be at the Nineveh Presbyterian Cemetery.Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home, Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, PA.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Free Methodist World Missions, 770 N. High School Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46214.Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/rev-george-william-lockwood
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020