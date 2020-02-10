|
Georgia M. McCormick, 86, of Oneida, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Abraham House in Rome, after a long respiratory illness and a courageous battle with cancer.Born on March 13, 1933 in Franklin, NY to the late Ruth Harris Foley and George Mullinex, she was educated and lived 40 years in Utica, before moving to the Oneida area.Over the years, Georgia was employed at Hotel Utica, Red Cherry Pie Bakery, Madison St. Pet Store in Oneida, and the family’s restaurant business.As a homemaker she enjoyed decorating, remodeling, cooking, baking and sewing as well as animals. A member of the Neighborhood Watch she became the neighborhood substitute babysitter\grandmother to many who to this day visit her. Georgia was blessed with wonderful friends and caring neighbors who with her family will miss her greatly.Georgia is survived by her three children, Linda (Dale) Williams of Camden, Thomas (Sharon) Falato of Altmar and Allen Lawler of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Thomas Falato, Jr. of Syracuse, David (Catrina) Falato of Pulaski, Lisa Williams of Camden, Kristina Lawler of Rome and Katie Lawler Rugglier of Oneida; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Alfred (Marylou ) Clarke of McConnellsville; several nieces, nephews and great nieces & great nephews. She also leaves behind her constant companion & beloved poodle, Meme.She was predeceased by her husband, Earl F. McCormick of Oneida; and a brother and sister-in-law, Stephen & Sherry Clarke of Virginia.The family extends a most sincere thank you for the exceptional care shown to Georgia and family during her stay at Abraham House. Anyone who would like can make a memorial donation, in lieu of flowers, to Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440.Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 12 at the Coolican- McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Ave, Oneida at noon. Visitation prior to funeral services will begin at 10 AM. A Spring interment will be in St. Mary’s Irish Ridge Cemetery, Verona.To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/georgia-m-mccormick
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020