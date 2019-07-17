|
Sherrill-Gerald A. “Jerry” Butler, age 64, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away early Sunday morning July 14, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Sherrill. He was born in Oneida, New York, a son of the late George H. and Mildred (Darling) Butler and attended Oneida High School. In 1994 Jerry met Billene Hebbard, the “love of his life” and they have shared the last twenty-five happy years together as a couple. In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed fishing, riding his bicycle, playing his guitar, gardening, and playing with his dog pal. Jerry was a loyal and well-liked employee of the Oneida Healthcare Center Housekeeping Department for more than 30 years. He officially retired June 8, 2019, due to his failing health. Surviving are his fiancÃ©e’ Billene Hebbard of Sherrill and her three daughters and their children, his sister Linda Barlow and fiancÃ© Fred Herringshaw of Oneida Castle, brothers George (Amy) Butler of Oneida and Timothy (Judy) Butler also of Oneida, many nieces, nephews, cousins, etc., and his dog pal Missy. Jerry was predeceased by his sister Susie Page, his parents George H. and Mildred Butler, and his dog pal Wags. In keeping with Jerry’s wishes graveside services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Glenwood Cemetery, 1456 Glenwood Ave., Oneida, NY. In memory of Jerry donations may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME SHERRILL, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerald-a-jerry-butler
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 18, 2019