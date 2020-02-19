|
Gerald E. Steding Sr., 88, of Chittenango passed away Tuesday at the Grand Nursing Center in Chittenango. Jerry was born May 30, 1931 in Chittenango, the son of Raymond and Eva Steding and was a life resident of the Chittenango area. He retired in 1997 as the head custodian at the Bridgeport Elementary School in the Chittenango School District. He was previously employed for 30 years as a mechanic at Bresee Chevrolet in Liverpool.Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War and was a member of the William Cain American Legion Post #1287 in Chittenango. Jerry had enjoyed skeet shooting with his brother Bill at the Dewitt Rod and Gun Club. He was predeceased by his wife Mary in 2018, his daughter Melissa and his brother William. He is survived by his sons, Gerald Jr. of Canastota, Shawn (Danette) and Todd (Laurie) all of Chittenango, his sister Betty Perkins of Bridgeport, his grandchildren, Todd Pope, Heather Pope, Daniel Steding, Heather Brownson (Sean) and Shawnette Steding, his great-grandchildren, Damien and Thomas Bettis and Kylie Pope and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, 702 Legion Drive, Chittenango, Rev. William Wilcox officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango. Calling hours will be 4-7 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at the funeral home. G.F. ZIMMER F.H CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerald-e-steding-sr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020