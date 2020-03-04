|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gerald J. Hanson, Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born November 30, 1954, in Rochester, NY the son of Gerald and Alice Clark Hanson. Gerald was married to Debra K. Hanson in 1974. He entered the Air Force at age 17 and spent 22 years before retiring. He then worked at Oneida Madison BOCES for 25 years before retiring due to illness.He is survived by two sisters, Gail H. Liebi, Blossvale and Kim Hanson, Florida; four brothers and their wives, Rich (Barb) Hanson, Verona, Gregory (Theda) Hanson, Georgia, Kevin (Donna) Hanson, Florida, and Don (Donna) Hanson, PA; and fifteen nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his ex-wife, and his brother-in-law, Jim Liebi.Funeral services will be held 4pm Sunday at Prince-Boyd & Hyatt Home for Funerals, Inc., 210 W. Court St., Rome. Spring interment will be in Verona Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Home for Funerals Sunday from 1 to 4 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or .You may view the obituary and send a message of sympathy online at www.princeboydhyatt.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerald-gerry-hanson
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020