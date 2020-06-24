Gerald L. Donaldson
1935 - 2020
Gerald L. Donaldson, 84, of Munnsville, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, June 23, 2020 at the Abraham House in Rome. Gerald was born on August 27, 1935, in Oneida, N.Y. , the son of Jerome and Grace (Lewis) Donaldson. Growing up in Wampsville, N.Y. , Gerald spent many summers on his grandfather’s farm in Bombay, N.Y. Gerald was a graduate of Bombay High High School, class of 1953. On September 15, 1956, he married Cynthia Taylor in Geneva, N.Y., his loving wife passed away on December 13, 2017.Prior to his retirement, Gerald was a well-known and respected heavy equipment operator working for D. W. Winkelman, Green Island Construction Group, and Santaro Construction. Gerald was a member of the International Union Operating Engineers for 64 years and a member of the Tri-Valley Lodge #148F+AM.Gerald enjoyed working on his grandfather’s farm, hunting, fishing, and operating heavy equipment.Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Susan E. (John) Werner, three sons and daughters-in-law, John S. (Mary Jo) Donaldson, Robert C. (Lisa) Donaldson and Thomas A. (Deborah) Donaldson, five grandchildren, Drew Bickom, Sarah (Chris) Pierz, Rachel (Jack) Korzyp, Thomas (Jolene) Donaldson, Jr. and Jennifer Donaldson, ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by one brother Warren Donaldson and two sisters, Fay (Earney) Wells and Jean Swayze.In keeping with Gerald’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Interment will take place in Oneida Castle Cemetery. Gerald’s family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at the Abraham House in Rome for their kindness and compassion shown to him in his final days. Memorial contributions may be made in Gerald’s memory to the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St. Rome, N.Y. 13440The Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. is in charge of the arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gerald-l-donaldson

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

