Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
GERALDINE E. HARRINGTON

GERALDINE E. HARRINGTON Obituary
VERONA - Geraldine E. “Lanie” Harrington, 80, Happy Valley Road, died Wednesday evening, February 12, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving children.Born in Rome, on September 7, 1939, she was the daughter of Roy and Avena Hawkins Widrig. A lifelong resident of the area, Lanie was a graduate of Vernon-Verona- Sherrill High School. Her first husband, John Peploski died in 1976 and she later married Allen Harrington in 1986, who died in 2007.She was a member of the Durhamville Veterans Club Ladies Auxiliary and was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who made her family her priority. Surviving are her two daughters, Tracey Torrey of Canastota and Kelly and her husband, John Jones of Verona; her son, James and his wife, Angie Peploski of Potsdam; her two step daughters, Carla O’Donnell and Charmaine Harris; her two step sons, Shaun Harrington and Steve Harrington; her seven grandchildren and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her son, Terry Pepoloski in 2006, her step-daughter, Cindy Angell, her step-son, Scott Harrington her sister, Gloria “Mickey” La Londe and her two brothers, Roy “Ed” and Paul Widrig. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Mary’s of the Irish Ridge Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38015 or Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/geraldine-e-harrington
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020
