Geraldine G. Brown, 88, of Country Drive, passed away Tuesday morning, April 16, 2019, in the comfort of her home, under the care of hospice, surrounded by family.Born at home in Verona on October 2, 1930, she was the daughter of Steven and Gertrude Kobler Disburger. A lifelong resident of the area, Gerry was a graduate of Verona High School, Class of 1947. She then graduated from Hartwick College with her Bachelor's degree as a Registered Nurse in 1951, and then attended Oneonta State where she earned her School Nurse Teaching Certificate. She married William G. Brown Jr. in St. Peter's Lutheran Church on September 27, 1953. Mr. Brown died on February 13, 1971.Prior to her retirement, Gerry was employed by Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School in the McAllister Elementary School in Sherrill, as a school nurse teacher. She was a volunteer for Friends of Lutheran Care and on the board of directors for Lutheran Care. Gerry was a former Girl Scout leader and a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church.Surviving are: four daughters and two sons-in-law, Susan Yokley of VA, Janice and Wayne Newcomb of Wilmington, NY, Cheryl and Paul vanLieshout of Verona and Kathi Brown of VA; nine grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters.Funeral services will be held 1PM Saturday, April 20, 2019, from St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 4897 Old Oneida Road, Verona, NY 13478, with the Reverend Katie Yahns, officiating. Interment will be made in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at the church, from 11am to 1pm, prior to the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Contributions may be made to The Friends of the Lutheran Homes, c/o Development Office, Attn: Karen Ostinett, 108 Utica Road, Clinton, NY 13323 or to Holy Cross Academy, 4020 Barrington Hill, Oneida, NY 13421.
