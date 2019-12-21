|
Canastota: Geraldine M. "Gerri" Cordell, age 73, of South Court Street and fiancÃ© of Daniel E. Chase, passed away December 20, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side.Born in Rome, NY on November 26, 1946, she was the daughter of David S. and Mary Jane (Catanzaro) Johnson. She grew up in the Oneida area with her mother and stepfather William S. West Jr.A 1964 graduate of Oneida High School, she worked at Montgomery Ward in Oneida and on February 27, 1965 she married Darwin L. Cordell, raised two children and worked on the family farm. In 1978 she became a teacher's aide in the Oneida City School District where she was PTO Treasurer at Wampsville Elementary School. She worked nights at Ames Department Store and also cleaned houses for many in the Oneida, Canastota area. Gerri retired from the Oneida School District in 2009 after thirty-one years of service. Her job was her "second family". She volunteered at school activities, at Oneida Hospital and for the . The loves of her life more than anything in the world were, her fiancÃ© Dan, her two loving children and their spouses and her beautiful grandchildren. She was also "Grandma" to special little Emilee. Gerri also loved her special animals, Riley, Bailey, Becca and Buddy. She enjoyed camping, cooking, baking, reading, her garden; her raspberry bushes that her grandchildren loved to pick and eat. Gerri enjoyed doing for others and was of the Christian Faith.She is survived by her fiancÃ© Dan, her daughter and son-in-law, Tammi and Wayne Case, her son and daughter-in-law, Don and Stephanie Cordell, her four grandchildren, Brandon Case, Mya, Samantha and Ethan Cordell, her six bothers and three sisters-in-law, David (Kathi) Johnson of FL, Chris Johnson of Buffalo, Kevin Johnson of Saratoga Springs, Tim West of Oneida, Bob (Pam) West of Clockville, Bill (Stef) West of Rome, two sisters, Sheila Cooperider of Vernon and Darlene West of Oneida. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles and some very special cousins, Chris DiPrima, Diana and Dick Sadlon, Dick and Linda Marocchi, Lynne and Jim Catanzaro, Ron and Saynde Kochman, Rosemarie Hardin and Virginia Rovall.Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. At Gerri's request funeral services will be private. In memory of Gerri donations may be sent, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Wander's Rest Humane Assoc., Canastota, NY or to her sister Darlene West, PO Box 653, Vernon, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019