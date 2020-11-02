Gertrude Decker Pownall, 93, of Hamilton, NY passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the home of her son Tom in Pompton Plains, NJ. A private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church, Hamilton, followed by interment in the Colgate Cemetery. Friends may call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton on Thursday from 4-7pm. The Rosary will be recited at 3:45pm.www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com



