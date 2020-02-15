|
HAMILTON: Gertrude S. Watkins, 95, Route 12 B, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Crouse Community Center, where she had been a patient for the past eight days.Born in Canastota, on November 5, 1924, she was the daughter of Henry and Theresa Montag Seitz. Returning to the area in 1992 from Duanesburg, Gertrude was a graduate of Canastota High School, Class of 1943. She married William G. Watkins in Oneida on December 28, 1949. Mr. Watkins passed away on October 9, 2013.Prior to her retirement, Gertrude was a salesclerk for J. J. Newberry, in Guilderland and previously at what was formerly known as Park Drugs in Canastota. She was a member of the Republican Club of Duanesburg, served with the Cub Scouts as a Den Mother and was a member of the AARP of Oneida.Gertrude is survived by her daughter, Wendy L. Watkins of Hamilton; her two sons, William G. Watkins Jr., of Hamilton, and Jonathon B. and his wife, Helen Watkins of Morresville, NC; her three sisters, Mary Ann (David) Debrucque of Delta, Colorado, Frances Rogers of Clifton Park and Emily (George Stoddard) of Canastota; her brother-in-law and sister-in-laws, Clifford (Ruth) Watkins of Fayetteville, and Helena Metot of Cary, North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters and seven brothers.Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Spring interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/gertrude-s-watkins
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020