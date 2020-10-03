CANASTOTA- John F. “Jack” Giacobbi, Sr., 91, formerly of Canastota, passed away early on Oct. 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6, 2020 from St. Agatha’s Church, Canastota, where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Christopher Ballard, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Calling hours are at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota on Tuesday, from 9am-10am, prior to the funeral service. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, facial coverings must be worn, social distancing must be maintained and adjusted total capacity must be followed. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
.