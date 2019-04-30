Ginger Lee Snedeker, 47, of 341 N. Lake Street, Oneida, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Oneida Healthcare.She was born on October 13, 1971, in Oneida, the daughter of Richard J. Gardner and Lilliam (Adamo) Gardner.Ginger spent her early years in Verona Beach, attending the Oneida schools and graduating from Canastota High School in 1987. She has lived in Oneida most of her life.She was a waitress in area restaurants for many years, and had previously worked at Oneida Limited in Sherrill.Ginger enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and taking care of and watching out for everyone she knew.Surviving are: the two loves of her life, her son, Diamond J. Snedeker, and her fiancé, John F. Hoffman of Oneida; her mother and father, Lillian and Andrew Snedeker of Canastota; one brother, Richard Gardner and Anthony Gasparro of Auburn; five sisters, Diana and Dennis Watts of Sherrill, Jane Gardner of New Orleans, LA, Joanne Vaccaro of Sherrill, Donna Kitchen of Clark, MO, and April and Stan Sobieraj of Durhamville; her step-mother, Maryanne Gardner of Munnsville; three step-brothers, including Chris Gardner who was like a brother; three step-sisters; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. Ginger was predeceased by her father, Richard Gardner; and a special aunt, Donna Hastings.Calling hours will be held from Noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. on Friday, at the funeral home. The Rev. Stephen P. Wirkes, Pastor of St. Agatha’s Church, Canastota, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to a scholarship fund for her son, Diamond, c/o John F. Hoffman, 341 N. Lake Street, Oneida, NY 13421, with envelopes available at the funeral home.J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. CanastotaA Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/ginger-lee-snedeker Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary