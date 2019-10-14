|
|
CHEEKTOWAGA: Gladys M. Tyler, 89, of Williamstown Court, passed away early Saturday morning, October 12, 2019, in the Weinberg Campus Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Facility, where she had been a patient for the past two weeks.Born in Canastota on September 12, 1930, she was the daughter of John and Elma Whipple. A resident of the area until two years ago when she relocated to the Buffalo area, Gladys was a graduate of Fayetteville High School. She married Allen E. Tyler in Chittenango on August 13, 1949. Mr. Tyler died in January of 1986.Prior to her retirement, Gladys was a machine operator with Accurate Die Casting Company in Fayetteville. After retirement, she stayed home to help out with her grandchildren. Gladys deeply loved her family and enjoyed gardening in her flowers. She was of the Protestant faith.Surviving are: three daughters and one son-in-law, Linda Tyler and Cynthia Smith, both of Oneida and Jill and David Dupre of Cheektowaga; three sons and daughters-in-law, John A. and Kathleen Tyler Sr. of Canastota, Michael and Jodi Tyler of Chittenango and Christopher and Cheryl Tyler of Kirkville; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, LeRoy and Jean Whipple of Syracuse and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three siblings, Theresa Holtz, Kathleen Whipple and John Whipple and a grandson, Timothy A. Tyler.Funeral services will be held 5PM Thursday, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota. Interment will be made at 11AM, Friday, in Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-5PM, prior to the funeral service. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/gladys-m-tyler
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019