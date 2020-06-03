CANASTOTA . . . Gladys K. (Ford) Musser, 107, formerly of 400 Lamb Avenue, Canastota, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Chittenango.She was born on November 3, 1912, in Sherburne, NY, the daughter of the late Thomas and Katherine (Mettler) Stewart.Gladys spent her early years in Fabius, attending the Fabius schools, and later completing a nursing program in Texas. She lived in Pine Woods, Minoa, Munnsville, Morrisville, Oneida, Dallas, TX, and Shreveport, LA, before moving to Canastota in 1979. Gladys has been a resident of Stonehedge Nursing Home and The Grand for the last ten years.She was a Registered Nurse at the Fowler Home for Children in Dallas, TX, for many years.Gladys enjoyed embroidery, jigsaw puzzles, word scrambles, and spending time with her family. She loved the staff at the nursing home, who became her family.Gladys married Leman L. Ford in the Summer of 1939, in Fabius. Leman passed away on June 3, 1964.Surviving are: one son, Eugene T. “Gene” Ford of Rio Rancho, NM; one daughter, Catharine Moore of Manchester, NY; one brother-in-law, Howard Lang of Canastota; two grandchildren, Mark and Sandra Moore of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Minda Moore of Manchester; three great grandchildren, Ryan Moore of Manchester, Lauren (Moore) Carter of Buffalo, and Damien and Michelle Moore of Hicksville, OH; two great great grandchildren, Elizabeth Moore of Chittenango, and Alexandria Moore of Hicksville, OH; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and a dear friend, Charles Seeber of Canastota. Gladys was predeceased by six brothers, Ralph, Edgar, James, Kenneth, Terrance, and Harry Stewart; and two sisters, Elizabeth Stewart, and Arleen Lang.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Madison Village Cemetery, Madison, NY. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to Golisano Children’s Hospital, c/o Upstate Medical University Hospital, CAB Rom 326, Syracuse, NY 13210. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gladys-k-musser
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.