Gladys Zimmerman went peacefully to God on the morning of January 31, 2020, after a brief illness.Born in Verona, NY to Charles and Emma (Vandewalker) Muth on October 11, 1928, Gladys later married Durward R. Zimmerman on July 6, 1947 at the family’s parish, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Churchville, NY. The couple had 7 children; Robert “Bob” (Christine), Karen (Carl) Boyson, Gerald “Jerry” (Donna), Roger, Richard “Rick” (Donna), Wayne (Barbara) and Wanda (Michael) Murling. Also survived by her brother Charles “Chuck” (Alice) Muth and several nieces and nephews. Though making her home for several years in St. Cloud, FL, Gladys spent her summers and holidays in Verona where she enjoyed visiting with her children, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all who lovingly refer to her as “GG”. Her greatest joys were playing Pinochle with her children and grandchildren, and shopping.She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Durward, son Roger and sister Bertha “Bert“ Herrick.She will be laid to rest with husband Durward and son Roger at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Churchville, NY. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/gladys-zimmerman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020
