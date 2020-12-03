1/1
Glen J. Coonrod
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BLOSSVALE- Glen J. Coonrod, 76, of Blossvale, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born in Rome on October 12, 1944 to Clayton and Mary (Piersall) Coonrod. He worked at Doc’s Trucking and Auto in Oneida. He enjoyed fishing and hanging with his friends at Beck’s Bar. He is survived by two daughters, Elaine Evans and Samantha (John) Watson; three sons, Glen L. Coonrod (Audrey Allen), Ricky Coonrod and Jeff Thorpe; former wife Jean Coonrod and her children, Bill (Candy) Nace, Anna (Chuck) Gebo, Wayne Yeomans, James Bunce (Tami Harvey), Tanya Bunce, Amanda Conover, John (Veronica) Bunce; sister, Diane Snyder; brother, Clayton (Debbie) Coonrod; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Thomas Chesebro; two brothers, Joe and Adrian Coonrod; sister, Dorothy Myers; step-children, Mark Bunce, Donna Sochia and Terri Klish; and girlfriend Kay Delp. Glen’s family would like to thank the community for their support and all of the family and friends that have been there to help them. He was loved and will be missed. http://www.lastingmemories.com/glen-j-coonrod

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved