BLOSSVALE- Glen J. Coonrod, 76, of Blossvale, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born in Rome on October 12, 1944 to Clayton and Mary (Piersall) Coonrod. He worked at Doc’s Trucking and Auto in Oneida. He enjoyed fishing and hanging with his friends at Beck’s Bar. He is survived by two daughters, Elaine Evans and Samantha (John) Watson; three sons, Glen L. Coonrod (Audrey Allen), Ricky Coonrod and Jeff Thorpe; former wife Jean Coonrod and her children, Bill (Candy) Nace, Anna (Chuck) Gebo, Wayne Yeomans, James Bunce (Tami Harvey), Tanya Bunce, Amanda Conover, John (Veronica) Bunce; sister, Diane Snyder; brother, Clayton (Debbie) Coonrod; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Thomas Chesebro; two brothers, Joe and Adrian Coonrod; sister, Dorothy Myers; step-children, Mark Bunce, Donna Sochia and Terri Klish; and girlfriend Kay Delp. Glen’s family would like to thank the community for their support and all of the family and friends that have been there to help them. He was loved and will be missed. http://www.lastingmemories.com/glen-j-coonrod