EATON: Gloria R. Ernst, 87, of Westcott Rd., passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Katherine Luther Nursing Home in Clinton.She was born September 9, 1931 in Skaneateles, a daughter of George L. and Blanche Pitman Kelly and was a graduate of Morrisville High School. A Morrisville resident for most of her life, Gloria had also lived in Naples, FL for 15 years, where she was the manager of the Mahalo Hotel. She was of the Baptist faith.Surviving are her children, Kelly Ernst of IL; Michael and Robin Ernst of Naples, FL; Daniel Ernst of Eaton; Edward and Mary Ellen Ernst of Naples, FL; and Scott Ernst of Naples, FL; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a sister, Pauline Fox; and three brothers, Gerald, George and Larry Kelly.A graveside service will be held in the spring.Services entrust to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019