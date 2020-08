MADISON- Gordon L. Kinne, Jr., 67, died on Aug. 24, 2020. Funeral services will be on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at The Resurrection of Life, 3191 Cole Rd., Eaton, N.Y., 13334. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. All are requested to wear a facial mask and respect the current social distancing guidelines. To offer a condolence or share a memory of Gordon, please visit: paulfuneralhome.net