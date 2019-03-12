Home

Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home
322 Washington Ave
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2650
Gordon U. Folts

Gordon U. Folts Obituary
Gordon U. Folts, 96, of Verona, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Oneida Healthcare Center ECF.He was born December 30, 1922, in Oriskany Falls, the son of the late Everett and Mary Parkhurst Folts and was a graduate of Oriskany Falls High School. He was a Staff Sergeant in the US Army Airforce during WW II and was a member of the 440th Troop Carrier Group. He retired after many years from Oneida LTD in Sherrill. He was a member of the Kelley-Phillips American Legion Post #569, Alliance Lodge #1097 F & AM, Limestone Ridge Historical Society and the NRA.Gordon enjoyed being a pilot and owned and flew several airplanes. He was an avid sportsman.Surviving are four daughters, Lynne (Ed) Warner of Clinton, Ellie (Jerry) Noe of Kim, CO, Valarie (Ron) Schenk of Deansboro and Jean (Bob Dougherty) Folts of Hubbardsville; his special companion, Georgette Cummings of Sherrill; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Mary Catherine Folts; three brothers; and three sisters.Calling hours will be Saturday, March 16 from 10 am – 12 pm at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Ave., Oneida. Spring interment with Military Honors will be in Madison Village Cemetery.Arrangements are with Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford. To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com. Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/gordon-u-folts
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
