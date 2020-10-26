1/1
Graciela Del Pino
ONEIDA -Graciela Del Pino, 88, Pratt Drive, died Sunday afternoon, Oct. 25, 2020, in Oneida Healthcare, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Havana, Cuba, on Jan. 17, 1932, she was the daughter of Alberto and Blanca Estrada Lucas. Graciela was educated in Cuba and married Jose Del Pino, a guajiro (Cuban country man) who became a physician in 1960. She fled Cuba after the 1959 Revolution, bringing with her three young sons to the United States while leaving her husband behind for two years. She later gave birth to two more sons in the United States. Dr. Jose Del Pino, her husband, died in 1986. At the age of fifty-four, Graciela was faced with raising five boys. She was instrumental in their education, building character and exemplifying perseverance. She was her family’s inspiration and love. Graciela was always present as a proud wife, mother, sister and friend. She always made birthdays and graduations very important in her life and was very spiritual with her love for God and the Catholic church. Surviving are her five sons, Jose, Alberto, Carlos, Antonio and Pedro; her four daughters-in-law, Mehri, Debbie, Alejandra and Emilia; her eleven grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and will forever remain in all their hearts. Funeral services will be held 12 noon, Friday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Christopher Ballard, officiating. Interment will be made in Gates Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home, 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, Friday. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/graciela-del-pino

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
