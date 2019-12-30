|
|
VERONA BEACH: Greta Louise Palmiter Morgan Downer, 83, formerly of Madison, NY, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at her daughter’s home, Greta’s camp, surrounded by her family.She was born August 6, 1936 in Herkimer, a daughter of Warren C. and Helen Louise Frederick Palmiter and was a graduate of Poland Central School. In 1985 she married John A. Downer who predeceased her on March 23, 2006. Greta enjoyed working with people. She was employed at the Presbyterian Home for 26 years and also worked at the Birnie Bus Company. She was a foster Mom for 10 children and volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother. She will always be remembered for her warm heart and marvelous sense of humor. She was a true jokester who enjoyed making everyone laugh.Greta is survived by her children and their spouses, Rodney Morgan and Donna of Remsen; Noreen and Howard Henty of Oriskany Falls; Candice and Tony Marconi of Herkimer; Theresa and Joseph Kidd of Sylvan Beach; Andrew and Deitra Morgan of Lakeland, FL; a brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Jean Palmiter of Cicero; 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; and a special friend, Tony Smith of Oneida.. She was predeceased by a son, Russell Morgan and a brother, Harvey Palmiter.Graveside services will be held in the Madison Village Cemetery at a later date and time to be announced.There will be no calling hours.Contributions in her memory may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 148, Syracuse, NY 13206.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/greta-l-downer
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019