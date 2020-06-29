Oneida NY- Gretchen C. Moreau, age 62 of Oneida, NY passed away peacefully June 27, 2020, at the Seigenthaler Center in New Hartford.She was in born on February 19th, 1958, in Oneida New York, the daughter of the late Gordon Moreau and Patricia (Moreau) Pickard. She was a 1976 graduate of VVS High School and then attended Geneseo State College graduating with honors.Upon graduation she worked for Oneida Ltd. in the finance department leaving there to reside in Northern Ireland. Upon her return from overseas she worked for Oneida Savings Bank, Lynn’s, Gordon’s Flower Shop and the Canning Factory. For the past 26 years she has worked for the Oneida Nation Health Services.She was married in May of 1981 to Joseph Zifchock and had two beautiful children, Lauren and Matthew. She was known for her smart style and ability to decorate a room. She enjoyed many crafts – drawing, sewing, knitting and stenciling.Gretchen worshiped at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Chittenango, NY.All that knew her loved her outgoing personality, friendliness and contagious smile. She was particularly close with her Geneseo "Sistas" making time to visit across NYS, particularly her times at the cottage in Pillar Point, NY. She also leaves behind many friends from the Oneida Nation Health Services, particularly Kim Richmond, who was at her side when she passed, Heather Moore and Bonnie Strail.She impacted positively many lives along the way with both her style and grace.She is survived by her two children, Lauren Zifchock, of Hamilton, NY and Matthew Zifchock, of Syracuse NY, and her brothers Gordon Moreau II of Nashville, TN and Gary Moreau of Beijing, China and many nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be at the Malecki Funeral Home, 464 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, NY, on Thursday July 2nd from noon until 2:00 pm. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, facial masks must be worn and social distancing will be requested. Immediately following there will be a short service and internment at St. Helena’s cemetery on Middle Road, Oneida NY.Donations in Gretchen’s name may be given to the Siegenthaler Center, Hospice and Palliative Care Unit, in New Hartford NY.maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/gretchen-c-moreau
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.