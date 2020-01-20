|
H. Elizabeth Hart, 88, of Ingalls Corners Road, Perryville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, January 18, while surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth was born on August 16, 1931 in Munnsville, the daughter of Daniel and Genevieve Beeman. She was a graduate of Chittenango Central School, and then dedicated her life to raising a family with her husband Gene on the hill at Mik-Rob Farm. Her family was her pride and joy. She took particular pleasure in her grand-, great-grand-, and great-great- grandchildren. She loved tending her flower gardens, bird watching, and baking her famous apple pie and banana bread, but most important to Liz was her love for Jesus. Her living faith had a profound impact on countless people, starting with her family and extending to friends, neighbors, and even strangers. She was a woman known by her love, hugs and prayers. If you were hugged by Nani, you knew it. Surviving are her daughters Susan Jamieson, Shelli Daignault, and son Robb (Sabra) Hart; 7 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene; son Michael; son-in-law David Jamieson; sisters Gloria, Beverly, Jackie, Judy, and Patty; brother Daniel; and birth mother Edith Peo. A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Crossroads Community Church, 1751 Fyler Rd. North Chittenango, Rev. Mick Keville officiating. Calling hours will be 4-7 pm Friday, January 24, 2020 at the G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, 702 Legion Drive, Chittenango. Contributions can be made in Elizabeth’s honor to Hospice of Central New York, 990 Seventh North St. Liverpool, NY 13088-6148. G.F. ZIMMER F.H. CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/h-elizabeth-hart
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020