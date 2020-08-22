Harold Betsinger

CANASTOTA- Harold R. “Sonny” Betsinger, 65, of Betsinger Road, passed away at home on Aug. 21, 2020. Born in Clinton on July 11, 1955, Sonny was the son of Robert and Elizabeth Betsinger. A lifelong resident of the area, Sonny was a graduate of Canastota Central School. He married Mary Johnson in Canastota on Aug. 3, 1974. Mrs. Betsinger died in September 2019. Prior to his retirement, Sonny was employed with the Town of Lenox Highway Department. He was a member of the Star Society Motorcycle Club and loved spending time with his family. Sonny was of the Catholic faith. Surviving are: one daughter, Heather (Doug) Simmons of Canastota; one son, Robert (Casandra) Betsinger of Canastota; four grandchildren, Emily, Douglas, Brody and Makayla; one sister, Roberta (Jim) Dinwiddie of Lake George; one brother-in-law, Freddie Joe (Debbie) Johnson of Sherrill; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs, Rosebud and Sissy. He was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Tyler. In keeping with Sonny’s wishes, there will be not public hours of visitation. Interment and graveside services will take place at a later date in Whitelaw Cemetery. ontributions may be made to the Opportunity Shop, 128 East Center Street, Canastota, N.Y., 13032. Arrangements are under the care of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 S. Peterboro Street, Canastota. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
