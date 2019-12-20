|
|
Vernon Center Harold E. Barriger, Sr., at the age of 90, of 3310 Simmons Road, Lot 68, Vernon Center, N.Y. 13477 died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at home following a brief illness. He was born in Madison, N.Y. on December 29, 1928, the son of Issac and Lucille Shaver Barriger. He was the widower of Caroline Best. The couple were married for over 50 years till her passing in 2004. He was a resident of Vernon Center for 30 years coming from Canastota, N.Y.Harold worked as a farmer until he enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 16 and served from 1946to 1948 and later joined the United States Air Force in 1951 to 1953 and served in the Korean War.Harold was once employed as a truck driver for Janowski Trucking Company for several years and was employed by the Oneida Indian Nation Security retiring in 2012.Surviving are two sons, James (Joan) Barriger, Vernon Center, N.Y. and Harold (Mary) Barriger, Jr, of Clinton, N.Y.A funeral service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. at 12:00 noon with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Oneida, N.Y. officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm noon prior to the funeral. Burial will be made in Glenwood Cemetery, Oneida, N.Y. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/harold-e-barriger-sr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019