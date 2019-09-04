|
|
September 2, 2019, Harry D. Kaplan, 63, of Chittenango, formerly of Oneida passed away Monday at his home. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, Harry was raised in Syracuse and was a 35 year resident of Oneida before moving to Chittenango 2 years ago. Prior to retiring in 2016 he was a maintenance engineer at the former Rosewood Heights Nursing Home in Syracuse and at the Cottages in Cicero. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, the former Carolyn Yokey, his sons, Marc of Canastota, Daniel (Rhiannon) of Vernon and Andrew (Alexis Madle) of Canastota, his brothers, Mark (Teresa) of Glenmont, NY and Greg (Sarah) of Virginia, his sister Alexis Hatzis of Florida, his grandchildren, Natalie, Evan, Harper, Damien and Nathan and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be 6-8 pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at the G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, 702 Legion Drive, Chittenango. Contributions may be made to capitoldistrictrecoverycenter.org in memory of Marcus Kaplan. G.F. ZIMMER F.H. CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/harry-d-kaplan
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019