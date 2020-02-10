|
CANASTOTA:Harry E. Widger, 79, Willow Place, died Sunday evening, February 9, 2020, at his residence, following an illness of several months.Born in Stockbridge, on November 6, 1940, he was the son of Raymond and Estella Blowers Widger. A lifelong resident of this area, Harry was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1959. He married Linda Russ in the First United Methodist Church of Oneida on November 21, 1961.Prior to his retirement, Harry was the construction supervisor of Ryan Homes. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Oneida, was active with Oneida Pop Warner and was one of the founding members of the Blockbusters Auto Club.Surviving besides his wife, Linda, are his daughter, Jennifer G. Widger of Fredericksburg, Virginia; his two sons, Frederick E. and his wife, Linda Widger of Canastota and Eric H. Widger and his fiancé, Crystal Woolfrey of Fredericksburg, Virginia; his three grandchildren, Rick E. Widger, Shelby (Alex) Sharp and Emily E. Widger; his two sisters, Evelyn Harrison of Oneida and Barbara Donaldson of Oneida Castle; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Patricia Widger of Oldenville, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Janice Nelson and Shirley Mc Kaig.Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Friday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Betsye Mowry, officiating. Interment will be made in Lenox Rural Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 3-7 PM, Thursday. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Boys Town, Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/harry-e-widger
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020