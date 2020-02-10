Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Widger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Widger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry E. Widger Obituary
CANASTOTA:Harry E. Widger, 79, Willow Place, died Sunday evening, February 9, 2020, at his residence, following an illness of several months.Born in Stockbridge, on November 6, 1940, he was the son of Raymond and Estella Blowers Widger. A lifelong resident of this area, Harry was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1959. He married Linda Russ in the First United Methodist Church of Oneida on November 21, 1961.Prior to his retirement, Harry was the construction supervisor of Ryan Homes. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Oneida, was active with Oneida Pop Warner and was one of the founding members of the Blockbusters Auto Club.Surviving besides his wife, Linda, are his daughter, Jennifer G. Widger of Fredericksburg, Virginia; his two sons, Frederick E. and his wife, Linda Widger of Canastota and Eric H. Widger and his fiancé, Crystal Woolfrey of Fredericksburg, Virginia; his three grandchildren, Rick E. Widger, Shelby (Alex) Sharp and Emily E. Widger; his two sisters, Evelyn Harrison of Oneida and Barbara Donaldson of Oneida Castle; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Patricia Widger of Oldenville, Alabama; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Janice Nelson and Shirley Mc Kaig.Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Friday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Betsye Mowry, officiating. Interment will be made in Lenox Rural Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 3-7 PM, Thursday. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Boys Town, Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/harry-e-widger
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -