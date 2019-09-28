|
04/24/41 -09/12/19Harry Crossway, 78 of Mauldraugh, KY. passed away on Sept. 12, 2019 at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville, KYHarry was born in Oneida NY ,on April 24, 1941 son of the late Robert & Mae Crossway. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Adle and siblings, Pete and Roger Crossway of Munnsville NY and Sherry Eddy of Oneida NY. Along with his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert, Louie, Gene, Donnie, Betty and Jenny.Harry graduated from Oneida High School and was then drafted into the U.S. Army where he served two duties in Vietnam. He was the recipent of numorous medals to include the purple heart. After his discharge he returned to N.Y. living in Oneida and Schenetady before moving to Ky. in 2014 to marry his wife, the former Linda Adle whom he had known since high school.A memorial service will be held at a later date in Oneida County NY, at Fish Creek Landing Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Boy's Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010. http://www.lastingmemories.com/harry-earl-crossway
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019