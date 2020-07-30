1/
Harry J. Lighthall III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry James Lighthall, III, 56, of E. Walnut St., Oneida, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at University Hospital in Syracuse.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will take place in Glenwood Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday prior to the service from 12:00 PM (noon) to 2:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. The funeral home staff respectfully asks that you wear a face covering into our facility and try to maintain proper social distancing protocols. Memorial contributions may be made in Harry’s memory to the American Cancer Society. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ironside Funeral Home Inc
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved