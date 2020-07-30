Harry James Lighthall, III, 56, of E. Walnut St., Oneida, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at University Hospital in Syracuse.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will take place in Glenwood Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday prior to the service from 12:00 PM (noon) to 2:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. The funeral home staff respectfully asks that you wear a face covering into our facility and try to maintain proper social distancing protocols. Memorial contributions may be made in Harry’s memory to the American Cancer Society
. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com
