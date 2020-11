WEST EDMESTON - Harry R. Larkin, 94, died on October 30, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 11 AM to 1 PM, at the Brookfield First Baptist Church. Funeral and burial services will be private. Donations may be made to the church. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Paul Funeral Home. To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit: paulfuneralhome.net