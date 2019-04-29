|
Harvey Sinnett, 83, of Chittenango passed away Saturday evening at the Onondaga Center in Minoa. Born in Brandywine, West Virginia Harvey had been a resident of Chittenango since 1957. Harvey was a self employed siding and replacement window contractor operating as Harvey Sinnett and Son in Chittenango before retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Chittenango United Methodist Church where he had served as a trustee. He was active in the Boy Scouts as a Scout leader and was a past member of the Chittenango Jaycees. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Flossie “Jean” Sinnett, his sons, Steven Sinnett and wife and Scott Sinnett (Theresa) of Chittenango, his daughter, Darcie Jerry (Robert) of Cicero, his grandchildren, Adam Sinnett of Portland, OR. And Jennifer Delia (Nick) of Solvay and many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be 3:00 pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Chittenango United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango. Calling hours will be 1:00 – 3:00 pm Friday at the church prior to the service. Contributions may be made to the Chittenango United Methodist Church, 205 Falls Blvd. Chittenango, NY 13037, The Foundation for Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway, Suite 100, Columbia, MD.21046 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St. Syracuse, NY 13204. G.F. ZIMMER F.H. CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/harvey-sinnett
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019