Vernon Center - Hazel B. Thurston, age 84, of Hogan Road passed away early Thursday morning April 16, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare Center.She was born on September 5, 1935 in Oneida, New York a daughter of the late Jesse James and Anna (Stabb) Brown.On May 6, 1961 Hazel and Frederick F. Thurston II were united in marriage and shared that union of fift-seven years together until Mr. Thurston’s death on November 15, 2018.Prior to her retirement Hazel was employed with the Oneida Healthcare Center. In her spare time Hazel enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and enjoyed trips to the casino.Surviving are her three sons, Frederick “Thumper” Thurston III of Vernon Center, David D. (Cheyene) Thurston of Utah and Thomas T. (Tara) Thurston of Vernon Center, five grandchildren, one brother Thomas Brown of Vernon and one sister Mary Adel Anstey and several nieces and nephews.Hazel was predeceased by her husband Frederick III, two brothers Leo J Brown and Stanley E. Brown, two sisters Janice Cyderman and Demetria “Dede’ Lanz.All services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. Malecki Funeral Home Vernon, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/hazel-b-thurston
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020